Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)

On Friday, shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) marked $22.20 per share versus a previous $22.49 closing price. With having a -1.29% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SHI showed a fall of -27.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.25 – $33.17 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares from “Hold” to a “Reduce” rating in the report published on June 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on SHI shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SHI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 12th, 2020. Additionally, SHI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SHI shares, as published in the report on May 14th, 2019. HSBC Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of SHI shares, based on the price prediction for SHI. Another “Reduce” rating came from Nomura.

The present dividend yield for SHI owners is set at 0.08, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SHI is currently recording an average of 49.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.15%with 0.54% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.00, indicating growth from the present price of $22.20, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SHI or pass.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare SHI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.54 for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, while the value 6.96 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.95 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -58.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 67.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 3.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SHI in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in SHI by 3.28% in the first quarter, owning 461317 shares of SHI stocks, with the value of $11.02 million after the purchase of an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Aperio Group LLC also increased their stake in SHI shares changed 59.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 206415 shares of company, all valued at $4.93 million after the acquisition of additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $2.02 million, and Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 56,816 shares valued at $1.36 million after the acquisition of the additional 56816 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 43.00% during the first quarter, now owning 46959 SHI shares, now holding the value of $1.12 million in SHI with the purchase of the additional 24,776 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 3.80% of SHI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.