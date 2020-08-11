Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO): What’s Inside the Story?

On Monday, shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) marked $12.81 per share versus a previous $12.71 closing price. With having a 0.79% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CWCO showed a fall of -21.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.00 – $18.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -17.30% in the period of the last 200 days.

Janney equity researchers changed the status of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on July 7th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for CWCO owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 27.68. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 21.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CWCO is currently recording an average of 85.26K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.26%with 2.73% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.50, indicating growth from the present price of $12.81, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CWCO or pass.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is based in the Cayman Islands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare CWCO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.93 for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., while the value 20.17 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.58 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -16.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 59.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CWCO in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in CWCO by 0.61% in the first quarter, owning 618927 shares of CWCO stocks, with the value of $8.93 million after the purchase of an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in CWCO shares changed 101.62% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 270166 shares of company, all valued at $3.9 million after the acquisition of additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $3.52 million. At the present, 59.70% of CWCO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.