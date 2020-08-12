Checking the True Picture for WD-40 Company (WDFC)

On Tuesday, shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) marked $199.57 per share versus a previous $200.17 closing price. With having a -0.30% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of WD-40 Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WDFC showed a rise of 2.80% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $151.16 – $211.68 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WDFC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 7th, 2020. Additionally, WDFC shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, Inc., setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 6th, 2018. On October 20th, 2017, FBR & Co. Reiterated an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $115 to $122. On the other hand, B. Riley & Co. Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for WDFC shares, as published in the report on October 24th, 2016. Wunderlich seems to be going bullish on the price of WDFC shares, based on the price prediction for WDFC, indicating that the shares will jump from $115 to $100, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from October 20th, 2016. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies, providing a prediction for $100 price target according to the report published in August 25th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for WDFC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with WD-40 Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 273.41. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of WD-40 Company (WDFC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 33.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WDFC is currently recording an average of 117.96K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.11%with 1.72% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $211.50, indicating growth from the present price of $199.57, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WDFC or pass.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare WDFC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 47.24 for WD-40 Company, while the value 42.28 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.23 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 12.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.86%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WDFC in the recent period. That is how APG Asset Management NV now has an increase position in WDFC by 83.33% in the first quarter, owning 732632 shares of WDFC stocks, with the value of $145.28 million after the purchase of an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in WDFC shares changed 7.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 451249 shares of company, all valued at $89.48 million after the acquisition of additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment acquired a new position in WD-40 Company during the first quarter, with the value of $83.28 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.36% in the first quarter, now owning 1,300 shares valued at $71.87 million after the acquisition of the additional 362423 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.70% of WDFC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.