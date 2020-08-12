Digging Through IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) marked $8.79 per share versus a previous $8.79 closing price. IEC showed a fall of -3.30% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.00 – $9.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 9.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 17th, 2017. Other analysts, including Noble Financial, also published their reports on IEC shares. Noble Financial repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IEC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on August 28th, 2014. Additionally, IEC shares got another “Buy” rating from C.K. Cooper, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 20th, 2012.

The present dividend yield for IEC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with IEC Electronics Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 38.02. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 19.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IEC is currently recording an average of 61.62K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.41%with -6.24% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.50, indicating growth from the present price of $8.79, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IEC or pass.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare IEC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.11 for IEC Electronics Corp., while the value 11.57 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.62 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -49.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 50.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IEC in the recent period. That is how Solas Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in IEC by 16.69% in the first quarter, owning 713397 shares of IEC stocks, with the value of $6.87 million after the purchase of an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in IEC shares changed 68.74% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 490008 shares of company, all valued at $4.72 million after the acquisition of additional 199,621 shares during the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $3.45 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.92% in the first quarter, now owning 5,219 shares valued at $2.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 277061 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased their position by 3.17% during the first quarter, now owning 256400 IEC shares, now holding the value of $2.47 million in IEC with the purchase of the additional 17,060 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 50.60% of IEC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.