Let’s Take a Fresh Look at The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

On Tuesday, shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) marked $16.51 per share versus a previous $16.32 closing price. With having a 1.16% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The First of Long Island Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FLIC showed a fall of -34.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.15 – $25.53 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on May 5th, 2020. Other analysts, including Boenning & Scattergood, also published their reports on FLIC shares. Boenning & Scattergood repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FLIC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 1st, 2019. Additionally, FLIC shares got another “Hold” rating from Sandler O’Neill. On the other hand, Raymond James Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for FLIC shares, as published in the report on August 25th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for FLIC owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The First of Long Island Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 12.56. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FLIC is currently recording an average of 94.06K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.22%with 10.36% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.83, indicating growth from the present price of $16.51, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FLIC or pass.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FLIC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.02 for The First of Long Island Corporation, while the value 10.12 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.65 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 2.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 60.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FLIC in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in FLIC by 1.53% in the first quarter, owning 957646 shares of FLIC stocks, with the value of $15.65 million after the purchase of an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in FLIC shares changed 6.07% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 827681 shares of company, all valued at $13.52 million after the acquisition of additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $7.53 million, and ProShare Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 447,583 shares valued at $7.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 447583 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 60.00% of FLIC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.