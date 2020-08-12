Where Does Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Tuesday, shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) marked $43.76 per share versus a previous $43.34 closing price. With having a 0.97% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Electronics Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UEIC showed a fall of -16.26% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.50 – $60.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.50% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 10th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on UEIC shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UEIC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 3rd, 2019. Additionally, UEIC shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti. On November 9th, 2018, B. Riley FBR Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $42. On the other hand, Sidoti Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for UEIC shares, as published in the report on September 4th, 2018. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of UEIC shares, based on the price prediction for UEIC. Another “Neutral” rating came from B. Riley FBR, Inc., providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 4th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for UEIC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Electronics Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.11. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -17.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UEIC is currently recording an average of 64.59K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.71%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.50%with -7.17% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $62.33, indicating growth from the present price of $43.76, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UEIC or pass.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare UEIC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 61.81 for Universal Electronics Inc., while the value 10.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.71 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -81.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 91.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UEIC in the recent period. That is how Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in UEIC by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.5 million shares of UEIC stocks, with the value of $70.36 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in UEIC shares changed 0.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 850731 shares of company, all valued at $39.83 million after the acquisition of additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Global Asset Management acquired a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $22.42 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.38% in the first quarter, now owning 45,913 shares valued at $21.04 million after the acquisition of the additional 449373 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Investment Counselors of Maryland increased their position by 20.10% during the first quarter, now owning 447092 UEIC shares, now holding the value of $20.93 million in UEIC with the purchase of the additional 48,666 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 91.70% of UEIC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.