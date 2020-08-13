Are Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Wednesday, shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) marked $68.16 per share versus a previous $67.83 closing price. With having a 0.49% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Middlesex Water Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MSEX showed a rise of 7.22% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $48.79 – $72.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.21% in the period of the last 200 days.

Boenning & Scattergood equity researchers changed the status of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MSEX under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on December 4th, 2019. Additionally, MSEX shares got another “Buy” rating from Janney, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 8th, 2019. On the other hand, Janney Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for MSEX shares, as published in the report on May 9th, 2018. Janney seems to be going bullish on the price of MSEX shares, based on the price prediction for MSEX, indicating that the shares will jump to $44, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 4th, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Janney Mntgmy Scott.

The present dividend yield for MSEX owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MSEX is currently recording an average of 60.17K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.63%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.35%with 3.68% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $71.33, indicating growth from the present price of $68.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MSEX or pass.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare MSEX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 32.23 for Middlesex Water Company, while the value 30.70 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.12 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 2.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 62.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MSEX in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in MSEX by 5.43% in the first quarter, owning 1.8 million shares of MSEX stocks, with the value of $121.12 million after the purchase of an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in MSEX shares changed 2.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.14 million shares of company, all valued at $76.74 million after the acquisition of additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water Company during the first quarter, with the value of $69.79 million, and Eaton Vance Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 21.87% in the first quarter, now owning 62,285 shares valued at $23.32 million after the acquisition of the additional 347075 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Calvert Research & Management increased their position by 12.61% during the first quarter, now owning 345180 MSEX shares, now holding the value of $23.19 million in MSEX with the purchase of the additional 7,151 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 62.30% of MSEX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.