Digging Through GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) marked $6.19 per share versus a previous $6.07 closing price. With having a 1.98% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of GSI Technology, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GSIT showed a fall of -12.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.75 – $9.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on October 28th, 2011. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on GSIT shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GSIT under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on April 12th, 2010. Additionally, GSIT shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 6th, 2009. On December 5th, 2008, Robert W. Baird Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $5 to $3. On the other hand, Needham Upgrade the “Buy” rating for GSIT shares, as published in the report on May 9th, 2008. Merriman Curhan Ford seems to be going bullish on the price of GSIT shares, based on the price prediction for GSIT. Another “Buy” rating came from Stanford Research.

The present dividend yield for GSIT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with GSI Technology, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 245.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -33.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GSIT is currently recording an average of 52.86K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.44%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.12%with -1.28% of loss in the last seven days.

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare GSIT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for GSI Technology, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.45 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 20.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 18.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 32.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GSIT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in GSIT by 6.15% in the first quarter, owning 1.09 million shares of GSIT stocks, with the value of $7.82 million after the purchase of an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in GSIT shares changed 1.34% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 731668 shares of company, all valued at $5.25 million after the acquisition of additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $3.99 million, and Heartland Advisors, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 25.26% in the first quarter, now owning 109,100 shares valued at $3.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 541000 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 9.36% during the first quarter, now owning 255887 GSIT shares, now holding the value of $1.84 million in GSIT with the purchase of the additional 18,307 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 32.60% of GSIT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.