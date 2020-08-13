Digging Up the Details on Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)

On Wednesday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) marked $43.59 per share versus a previous $42.72 closing price. With having a 2.04% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Central Garden & Pet Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CENT showed a rise of 40.30% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.48 – $44.80 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 35.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

Argus equity researchers changed the status of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on November 29th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on CENT shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CENT under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 27th, 2019. Additionally, CENT shares got another “Hold” rating from SunTrust. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Mkts Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for CENT shares, as published in the report on January 23rd, 2018. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of CENT shares, based on the price prediction for CENT. Another “Buy” rating came from Sidoti.

The present dividend yield for CENT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Central Garden & Pet Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.28. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CENT is currently recording an average of 92.02K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.54%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.58%with 8.51% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $36.67, indicating growth from the present price of $43.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CENT or pass.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare CENT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 28.40 for Central Garden & Pet Company, while the value 24.28 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.54 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -15.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 14.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CENT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CENT by 0.24% in the first quarter, owning 1.27 million shares of CENT stocks, with the value of $45.63 million after the purchase of an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Norges Bank Investment Management also increased their stake in CENT shares changed 14.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 565167 shares of company, all valued at $20.34 million after the acquisition of additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet Company during the first quarter, with the value of $17.54 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $14.91 million after the acquisition of the additional 414200 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 89.70% of CENT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.