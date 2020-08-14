Digging Through Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) marked $4.43 per share versus a previous $4.47 closing price. With having a -0.89% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Manitex International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MNTX showed a fall of -25.55% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.76 – $6.74 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

ROTH Capital equity researchers changed the status of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 8th, 2018. Other analysts, including ROTH Capital, also published their reports on MNTX shares. ROTH Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MNTX under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 7th, 2017. Additionally, MNTX shares got another “Buy” rating from H.C. Wainwright, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 9th, 2015. On September 16th, 2014, Singular Research Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $20 to $16. On the other hand, Global Hunter Securities Upgrade the “Accumulate” rating for MNTX shares, as published in the report on August 27th, 2014. Global Hunter Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of MNTX shares, based on the price prediction for MNTX, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $14, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from August 7th, 2014. Another “Buy” rating came from Singular Research, providing a prediction for $14 price target according to the report published in May 29th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for MNTX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Manitex International, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 30.44. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -10.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -20.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MNTX is currently recording an average of 20.36K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.80%with -1.56% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.00, indicating growth from the present price of $4.43, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MNTX or pass.

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare MNTX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Manitex International, Inc., while the value 8.69 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.84 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 39.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 22.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 57.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MNTX in the recent period. That is how First Wilshire Securities Managem now has an increase position in MNTX by 9.86% in the first quarter, owning 1.03 million shares of MNTX stocks, with the value of $4.63 million after the purchase of an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL also increased their stake in MNTX shares changed 5.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 992389 shares of company, all valued at $4.48 million after the acquisition of additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.27 million, and Royce & Associates LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 32.15% in the first quarter, now owning 183,403 shares valued at $3.4 million after the acquisition of the additional 753891 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased their position by 1.78% during the first quarter, now owning 677789 MNTX shares, now holding the value of $3.06 million in MNTX with the purchase of the additional 59,400 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 57.60% of MNTX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.