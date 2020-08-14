Here’s Why Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) marked $20.97 per share versus a previous $21.09 closing price. With having a -0.57% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WLKP showed a fall of -20.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $10.31 – $26.48 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 3.48% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on October 9th, 2019. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on WLKP shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WLKP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on September 13th, 2019. Additionally, WLKP shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Bernstein, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 21st, 2018. On December 20th, 2017, Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target to $26. On the other hand, B. Riley FBR, Inc. Resumed the “Neutral” rating for WLKP shares, as published in the report on December 19th, 2017. Tudor Pickering seems to be going bullish on the price of WLKP shares, based on the price prediction for WLKP. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in December 5th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for WLKP owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Westlake Chemical Partners LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.12. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WLKP is currently recording an average of 54.83K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.09%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.18%with 6.66% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.25, indicating growth from the present price of $20.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WLKP or pass.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare WLKP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.37 for Westlake Chemical Partners LP, while the value 10.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.84 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 15.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 61.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WLKP in the recent period. That is how Energy Income Partners LLC now has an increase position in WLKP by 9.59% in the first quarter, owning 2.48 million shares of WLKP stocks, with the value of $47.34 million after the purchase of an additional 216,595 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ClearBridge Investments LLC also increased their stake in WLKP shares changed 9.63% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 689605 shares of company, all valued at $13.19 million after the acquisition of additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $7.99 million, and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.89% in the first quarter, now owning 6,389 shares valued at $4.35 million after the acquisition of the additional 227519 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 61.40% of WLKP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.