Analyzing Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) From Top to Bottom,

On Monday, shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) marked $23.17 per share versus a previous $23.00 closing price. With having a 0.74% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Woori Financial Group Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WF showed a fall of -23.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $15.54 – $32.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.43% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: WF) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on December 4th, 2019. Other analysts, including CLSA, also published their reports on WF shares. CLSA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WF under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 27th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for WF owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Woori Financial Group Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.68. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WF is currently recording an average of 53.90K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.12%with 3.39% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $31.00, indicating growth from the present price of $23.17, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WF or pass.

Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) is based in the South Korea and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare WF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.52 for Woori Financial Group Inc., while the value 4.40 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.59 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -2.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 57.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 1.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WF in the recent period. That is how Aperio Group LLC now has an increase position in WF by 43.54% in the first quarter, owning 1.09 million shares of WF stocks, with the value of $23.42 million after the purchase of an additional 331,315 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in WF shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 489122 shares of company, all valued at $10.49 million after the acquisition of additional 489,122 shares during the last quarter.

Wetherby Asset Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.02 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 86.49% in the first quarter, now owning 15,124 shares valued at $699158 after the acquisition of the additional 32610 shares during the last quarter. In the end, US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 31341 WF shares, now holding the value of $671951 in WF with the purchase of the additional 8,766 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 1.40% of WF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.