The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Lindsay Corporation (LNN)

On Tuesday, shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) marked $103.35 per share versus a previous $105.00 closing price. With having a -1.57% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Lindsay Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LNN showed a rise of 7.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $71.86 – $111.76 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 8.73% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on LNN shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LNN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Additionally, LNN shares got another “Sell” rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 10th, 2020. On the other hand, Sidoti Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for LNN shares, as published in the report on November 13th, 2018. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of LNN shares, based on the price prediction for LNN, indicating that the shares will jump from $76 to $90, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from October 13th, 2017. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $90 price target according to the report published in December 1st, 2016.

The present dividend yield for LNN owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Lindsay Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 105.79. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Lindsay Corporation (LNN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LNN is currently recording an average of 63.24K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.94%with -1.79% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $91.00, indicating growth from the present price of $103.35, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LNN or pass.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare LNN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 42.43 for Lindsay Corporation, while the value 36.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.44 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -89.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LNN in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in LNN by 0.76% in the first quarter, owning 1.5 million shares of LNN stocks, with the value of $145.78 million after the purchase of an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Impax Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in LNN shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 634483 shares of company, all valued at $61.53 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $27.28 million. At the present, 95.00% of LNN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.