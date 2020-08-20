Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)

On Wednesday, shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) marked $5.17 per share versus a previous $5.06 closing price. With having a 2.17% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Amtech Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASYS showed a fall of -27.79% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.55 – $7.96 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on August 10th, 2018. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on ASYS shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASYS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 21st, 2017. Additionally, ASYS shares got another “Buy” rating from ROTH Capital, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 4th, 2017. On May 11th, 2017, The Benchmark Company Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $8 to $10. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Upgrade the “Buy” rating for ASYS shares, as published in the report on April 26th, 2017. The Benchmark Company seems to be going bullish on the price of ASYS shares, based on the price prediction for ASYS, indicating that the shares will jump to $5, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from November 18th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from The Benchmark Company, providing a prediction for $5 price target according to the report published in May 6th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ASYS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -27.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -15.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASYS is currently recording an average of 43.33K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.59%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.41%with 4.02% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.50, indicating growth from the present price of $5.17, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ASYS or pass.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ASYS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Amtech Systems, Inc., while the value 70.82 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.06 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -50.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 72.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASYS in the recent period. That is how Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL now has an increase position in ASYS by 17.13% in the first quarter, owning 1.04 million shares of ASYS stocks, with the value of $5.37 million after the purchase of an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Brandywine Global Investment Mana also increased their stake in ASYS shares changed 1.34% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 492057 shares of company, all valued at $2.53 million after the acquisition of additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Degroof Petercam Asset Services S acquired a new position in Amtech Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $839450, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.17% in the first quarter, now owning 1,855 shares valued at $827620 after the acquisition of the additional 160703 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 72.00% of ASYS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.