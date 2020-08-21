Are First Community Corporation (FCCO) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) marked $13.10 per share versus a previous $13.10 closing price. With having a 0.00%, an insight into the fundamental values of First Community Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FCCO showed a fall of -39.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.51 – $22.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.68% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on FCCO shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FCCO under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 9th, 2020. Additionally, FCCO shares got another “Outperform” rating from Hovde Group, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 27th, 2020. On April 20th, 2020, Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price target to $16. On the other hand, DA Davidson Initiated the “Neutral” rating for FCCO shares, as published in the report on August 21st, 2019. Hovde Group seems to be going bullish on the price of FCCO shares, based on the price prediction for FCCO, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $21, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from January 19th, 2017. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Hovde Group, providing a prediction for $21 price target according to the report published in December 14th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for FCCO owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of First Community Corporation (FCCO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FCCO is currently recording an average of 29.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.34%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.82%with -5.82% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.88, indicating growth from the present price of $13.10, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FCCO or pass.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FCCO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.18 for First Community Corporation, while the value 12.38 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.29 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -0.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 51.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FCCO in the recent period. That is how Columbia Management Investment Ad now has an increase position in FCCO by 9.79% in the first quarter, owning 392320 shares of FCCO stocks, with the value of $5.26 million after the purchase of an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FCCO shares changed 4.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 296972 shares of company, all valued at $3.98 million after the acquisition of additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in First Community Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $3.58 million, and Hunter Perkins Capital Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 217,450 shares valued at $2.91 million after the acquisition of the additional 217450 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 51.60% of FCCO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.