Here’s Why Acme United Corporation (ACU) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Tuesday, shares of Acme United Corporation (AMEX:ACU) marked $22.74 per share versus a previous $23.46 closing price. With having a -3.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Acme United Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACU showed a fall of -4.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.10 – $24.91 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.26% in the period of the last 200 days.

Singular Research equity researchers changed the status of Acme United Corporation (AMEX: ACU) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 10th, 2016. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on ACU shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACU under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 1st, 2016. Additionally, ACU shares got another “Buy” rating from Singular Research, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 12th, 2015. On July 24th, 2014, Singular Research Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $19 to $20. On the other hand, Singular Research Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ACU shares, as published in the report on June 13th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for ACU owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Acme United Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.63. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Acme United Corporation (ACU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACU is currently recording an average of 11.32K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.82%with -5.59% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $26.00, indicating growth from the present price of $22.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ACU or pass.

Acme United Corporation (ACU) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare ACU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.18 for Acme United Corporation, while the value 10.63 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.87 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 23.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 65.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACU in the recent period. That is how The Capital Management Corp. now has an increase position in ACU by 9.52% in the first quarter, owning 405468 shares of ACU stocks, with the value of $8.79 million after the purchase of an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in ACU shares changed 19.22% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 217973 shares of company, all valued at $4.72 million after the acquisition of additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acme United Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $3.66 million, and Royce & Associates LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $2.66 million after the acquisition of the additional 122763 shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 107851 ACU shares, now holding the value of $2.34 million in ACU with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 65.80% of ACU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.