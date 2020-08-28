Analyzing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) From Top to Bottom,

On Thursday, shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) marked $19.89 per share versus a previous $20.06 closing price. With having a -0.85% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IMOS showed a fall of -12.03% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $15.00 – $24.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on August 11th, 2016. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on IMOS shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IMOS under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on November 17th, 2015. Additionally, IMOS shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 8th, 2015. On September 29th, 2015, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $25 to $23. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for IMOS shares, as published in the report on August 13th, 2014. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of IMOS shares, based on the price prediction for IMOS, indicating that the shares will jump to $25, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from August 15th, 2013. Another “Hold” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $25 price target according to the report published in June 24th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for IMOS owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 19.45. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IMOS is currently recording an average of 14.26K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.50%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 0.94%with 0.71% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.00, indicating growth from the present price of $19.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IMOS or pass.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) is based in the Taiwan and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare IMOS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.02 for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.20 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 131.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 8.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IMOS in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in IMOS by 1.93% in the first quarter, owning 1.62 million shares of IMOS stocks, with the value of $35.25 million after the purchase of an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in IMOS shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 126208 shares of company, all valued at $2.75 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LL acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.06 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.18% in the first quarter, now owning 3,478 shares valued at $1.89 million after the acquisition of the additional 86602 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Herald Investment Management Ltd. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 83485 IMOS shares, now holding the value of $1.82 million in IMOS with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 8.50% of IMOS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.