Is Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) marked $2.70 per share versus a previous $2.74 closing price. With having a -1.46% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Highway Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HIHO showed a rise of 66.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.55 – $4.95 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 28.69% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for HIHO owners is set at 0.12, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -23.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HIHO is currently recording an average of 347.20K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.45%with -3.91% of loss in the last seven days.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) is based in the Hong Kong and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare HIHO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.79 for Highway Holdings Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.17 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 205.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 8.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 5.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HIHO in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in HIHO by 0.46% in the first quarter, owning 197627 shares of HIHO stocks, with the value of $519759 after the purchase of an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Cambridge Investment Research Adv also increased their stake in HIHO shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 32311 shares of company, all valued at $84978 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Virtu Financial BD LLC acquired a new position in Highway Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $48758, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1,371.37% in the first quarter, now owning 13,700 shares valued at $38658 after the acquisition of the additional 14699 shares during the last quarter. In the end, James Investment Research, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 3250 HIHO shares, now holding the value of $8548 in HIHO with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 5.90% of HIHO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.