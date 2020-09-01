Digging Through Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) marked $13.05 per share versus a previous $13.05 closing price. With having a 0.00%, an insight into the fundamental values of Asta Funding, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASFI showed a rise of 26.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.51 – $13.38 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 19.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

Keefe Bruyette equity researchers changed the status of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 24th, 2009. Other analysts, including Kaufman Bros, also published their reports on ASFI shares. Kaufman Bros repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASFI under “Hold” rating, in the report published on June 2nd, 2008. Additionally, ASFI shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Keefe Bruyette, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 30th, 2008. On May 5th, 2008, Kaufman Bros Reiterated an Hold rating and increased its price target from $25 to $15. On the other hand, Kaufman Bros Reiterated the “Hold” rating for ASFI shares, as published in the report on February 12th, 2008. Kaufman Bros seems to be going bullish on the price of ASFI shares, based on the price prediction for ASFI, indicating that the shares will jump from $40 to $30, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from January 9th, 2008. Another “Hold” rating came from Kaufman Bros, providing a prediction for $30 price target according to the report published in December 18th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for ASFI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -35.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASFI is currently recording an average of 11.97K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 0.36%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 0.22%with 0.31% of gain in the last seven days.

Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare ASFI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.63 for Asta Funding, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.49 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -15.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 62.14%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 19.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASFI in the recent period. That is how RBF Capital LLC now has an increase position in ASFI by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 583198 shares of ASFI stocks, with the value of $7.56 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ASFI shares changed 232.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 253556 shares of company, all valued at $3.29 million after the acquisition of additional 177,305 shares during the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc acquired a new position in Asta Funding, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $695192, and Beryl Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 30,314 shares valued at $393173 after the acquisition of the additional 30314 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 30252 ASFI shares, now holding the value of $392368 in ASFI with the purchase of the additional 6,539 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 19.60% of ASFI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.