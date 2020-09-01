Is First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) a great play right now?

On Monday, shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) marked $43.50 per share versus a previous $44.47 closing price. With having a -2.18% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of First Savings Financial Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FSFG showed a fall of -35.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.50 – $68.77 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.31% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on FSFG shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FSFG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 31st, 2018. Additionally, FSFG shares got another “Buy” rating from Maxim Group, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 20th, 2017. On August 8th, 2017, Maxim Group Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $55 to $60. On the other hand, Maxim Group Reiterated the “Buy” rating for FSFG shares, as published in the report on December 19th, 2016. Maxim Group seems to be going bullish on the price of FSFG shares, based on the price prediction for FSFG, indicating that the shares will jump from $42 to $46, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 18th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for FSFG owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 16.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FSFG is currently recording an average of 8.11K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.10%with -0.57% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $60.00, indicating growth from the present price of $43.50, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FSFG or pass.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FSFG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.38 for First Savings Financial Group, Inc., while the value 6.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.92 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 50.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 34.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FSFG in the recent period. That is how FJ Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in FSFG by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 116000 shares of FSFG stocks, with the value of $4.93 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FSFG shares changed 0.79% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 93262 shares of company, all valued at $3.96 million after the acquisition of additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.57 million, and Lynch & Associates, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $2.29 million after the acquisition of the additional 53900 shares during the last quarter. In the end, EJF Capital LLC increased their position by 471.95% during the first quarter, now owning 43191 FSFG shares, now holding the value of $1.84 million in FSFG with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 34.60% of FSFG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.