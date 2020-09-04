CUTERA INC. (CUTR) Expanding Its truSculpt flex Platform To Canada

CUTERA, INC., (CUTR) early this week announced the launch of its new muscle sculpting platform “truSculpt flex” in Canada. The move by provider of laser, light and energy-based aesthetic systems to practitioner will help it disrupt Canadian markets. Cleared and approved by Health Canada, truSculpt flex will be used for shaping and firming abdominal muscles. The platform is not only approved to develop stronger abdomen but also for strengthening of other body areas. That includes thighs, calves, buttocks and arms.

Tracy Sekulovski, Director of Toronto’s Midtown Med Spa took pride in providing truSculpt flex in Canada before anyone else. She praised the platform for being capable of treating eight areas at a time. The area so covered by truSculpt flex is the largest in body sculpting industry, she commented. Accompanied by 16 applicators, the system has capability of covering eight muscles simultaneously in 45-miutes of time span, Sekulovski added.

As per researchers, worldwide body fitness market in 2017 was about $595 billion with an annual growth rate of 14.5% year over year. In this scenario Cutera’s strategy of truSculpt flex will prove to be a significant milestone. For the lockdowns because of the COVID-19, fitness centers were no exception. But at a time when economies around the world are badly impacted, truSculpt flex has been providing alternate solutions. It offers men and women with customized methods to stay well and in shape.

Proprietary technology makes the truSculpt flex platform different from other similar devices. Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS) technology offers users with three different treatment modes. Those include Prep Mode, Tone Mode and Sculpt Mode to be used by clients as per their individual requirement.

Cutera is present in the fitness market for more than 20 years. It remained developing leading aesthetic technologies, and truSculpt flex is the latest of those innovations. And Cutera feels excited offering that innovative technology in Canada, said Jason Richey, President of Cutera, Inc.