Envision Solar International Inc. (EVSI) Get An Order From A Federally Funded Project For EV ARC

Envision Solar International Inc., (EVSI) last week announced that it has secured an order for selling four EV ARC products to a Federally Funded Research and Development Center.

EVSI is a leading manufacturer of modern and sustainable infrastructure products for charging different devices. Those include electric vehicle charging (EV), outdoor media and energy security facilities. Patent by Envision Solar, Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger or EV ARC is its trademark product. Through EV ARC, Envision Solar provides transportable but permanent EV charging infrastructure solutions to its customers.

The Federally funded department placed an order to purchase four EV ARC powered products from EVSI. Those will be used to charge EVs, hybrid and neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV) of its fleet operations and also by employees.

Previously on August 20, 2020, the company came up announcing that National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) placed an order for the EV ARC product. DOE has currently been using EV ARC products in four of its laboratories. Those include Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, Idaho National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Currently, the U.S. Federal Government is the largest gasoline consumer in the world. Because of this there will be a need of electrifying the Federal fleets in near future. This electrifying process would not be possible without EV charging infrastructures and that too in significant amounts.

Several Federal agencies are already among the customers of Envision. The company has also started process of meeting the Government Services Administration (GSA) criteria. Qualifying for GSA schedule will eliminate the need of going through lengthy contracting processes. Envision will be able to easily sell its products to the Federal departments. Envision is currently enrolled as contractor with the New York City, State of Massachusetts, The City of Pittsburgh, State of California and Exelon Power.