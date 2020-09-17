Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Marked First Project Launch To Its Portfolio

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) last week announced the grand opening of Nam Tai Inno Park. The company used its brand launching event of Technology and Industry Development Summit held on September 10, 2020. The event with a motto of “Tech Empowerment • Greater Bay Area” was held at Guangming Community Sports Center.

Business partners and corporate tenants participated in the event with Nam Tai being hosting the ceremony. Mornsun Electronics, Taihang Automobiles and Yihong Technology were the corporate tenants among others. Company’s business partners including Bank of China, Cowin Capital and Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen) also attended the event. Under its pre-leasing program, the Park succeeded to capture nearly 30 corporate tenants who are operating in different field of technological development.

Nam Tai is determined to become market leader in technology park operations. Recently opened Park is a step forward by the company towards that expansion strategy. It is also added the launch of first project in company’s portfolio. Nam Tai is devoted to provide its customers with safe, industrial spaces and highest quality of technology mix through its park projects. Nam Tai is also eyeing on developing unique strategies, integration system for industrial operations, opportunities to innovate and develop advanced technologies. The company is committed to those plans in order to provide its shareholders with long term value.

With a gross floor area of about 330,000 square meters, Nam Tai Inno Park offers business space in the key central area of Guangming District in Shenzhen Province. The Park is comprised of three talent dormitories, two business service centers and five industrial office buildings. Currently, dormitories and office buildings are at renovation stages and company is likely to be delivering those in groups from Q3 2020. The company will be using the Park in promoting technological innovation and regional economic development by providing the companies with advanced service systems and industrial spaces.