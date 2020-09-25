Reading International, Inc. (RDI) – Insider Trading And Reopening of Cinemas

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) surged 23.00% on Thursday after an insider selling transaction. Company’s director McEachern Douglas James sold 5,000 shares at a per share price of $3.35 pocketing $16,750.

The stock is in green for the weekly and quarterly performances but is in red for monthly, half yearly, yearly performances. Early this month, couple of cinemas own and operated by company’s affiliate reopened after the pandemic. Those include the Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Carmel Mountain Plaza and Reading Cinemas Manville with TITAN LUXE. The reopening of those cinemas took place under extensive sanitization and safety procedures.

In the wake of COVID-19 and following various guidelines issued by the authorities to control the spread of the virus, the company carefully designed the environment. After implementation of those safety measure company reopened cinemas welcoming guests on return to feel the magic of movies again on the big screen.

Angelika is pleased to reopen its doors and welcome back its customers all to present the highly anticipated thriller “Tenet” by renowned director Christopher Nolan, said Natasha Mulholland, Angelika’s director for events and promotions at Carmel Mountain Plaza.

On the reopening of Reading Cinemas Manville, Divisio Manager Scott Rosemann said that management worked hard to improve safety measures and educate its team on how to better follow the safety standards set by federal, state, local or industry officials. We are aware of the community’s concerns over COVID-19 and are happy to welcome everyone again. The management is putting all efforts to provide safest environment possible not only to its guests but to its staff also.

Both locations implemented some policies and guidelines to better protect the community. Those measures include all guests and staff to wear masks, encouraging guests to purchase tickets in advance providing them options of online or through app to do so, acceptance of credit, debit or gift cards to limit monetary exchanges, and many more.