Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Exploring Opportunities And Possibilities Around Storing Data In Synthetic DNA

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) came collaborating with Netflix to store its latest original series in DNA. The move makes the scientific thriller BIOHACKERS first ever series that has been stored on a synthetic DNA.

Currently there have been many documents, videos and music encoded and stored in DNA. But this is the first time when a leading entertainment provider came forward to explore the enormous possibilities of DNA. That brings the imagination of such storing in DNA to reality, said Twist’s CEO and cofounder, Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D.

The fictional series talk about beyond imagination possibilities with DNA today. It is exciting to position that series with reality of storing revolutionary cultural media in synthetic DNA. It seemed futuristic to store digital data in DNA but the future in now, Dr. Leproust said.

Science is familiar with the DNA as the oldest coding system and it’s just the beginning when advance science will explore that system through synthetic biology for possibilities it inherits. The new series BIOHACKERS is a combination of fiction and creativity which also investigates around current opportunities available and future possibilities in DNA.

At the time of release of BIOHACKERS, scientists at ETH Zurich also encoded the first episode of that series. The scientists encoded digital data in shape of ones and zeros into a sequence of the four nucleic bases of DNA. Those building blocks of DNA are adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T). Twist Bioscience will then build that code into strands of synthetic DNA base by base to store the series. The storing of series in synthetic DNA will make it possible to save the series for thousands of years.

DNA is naturally an incredible molecule that could provide ultra high density storage for thousands of years. It is reality that the DNA contained within all cells in a human body can store all the movies created to date three million times over. This for sure shows the power of creating synthetic DNA by combining biology and technology, Dr. Leproust commented.