Avaya (AVYA)’s Joined RingCentral In A Move To Expand UCaaS Offering Across Europe

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) on Thursday announced a collaboration of its subsidiary Avaya Inc. and RingCentral Inc. to expand Avaya Cloud Office across Europe by RingCentral.

The expansion will now make the solution generally available in France, Netherlands and Ireland. Avaya and RingCentral also unveiled signing of an agreement with a large United Kingdom-based Government customer. The deal is their first seven-digit major collaboration in the country.

Avaya’s current geographic expansion of the solution in the Europe came following its launch in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada in June. In the United States, Avaya Cloud Office was launched in March.

Since those roll outs, Avaya has been seeing adoption of the solution continuously rising as number of new customers to Avaya Cloud Office increased across every country where the solution is available.

Ability of Unified Communication & Collaboration services providers to offer new as well prospective clients with UCaaS is now been more important than ever before, said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Manager Enterprise Communications & Collaboration, IDC.

UCaaS is likely to be growing at a compound annual rate of 23.3% between 2019 and 2023, according the IDC Europe’s projection. The currently anticipated growth rate is higher than 17.1% as was forecasted before COVID-19 spread.

After the successful launch of Avaya Cloud Office in Australia, North America, and other European countries, Avaya now added the Netherlands, Ireland and France to the countries where its solution has been available. The solution facilitates users far from each other with a remote collaboration as the post-pandemic environment made work from home a new norm.

With the recent expansion in the Netherlands, Ireland and France, the organizations in those countries will also be getting benefit of recently announced features available to all Avaya Cloud Office customers. Those features include advanced capabilities and telephony management as well as enhanced devices support and additional migration tools.