Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Join Hands With George Jon to Power Its eDiscovery Platform With aiWARE

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) made a new strategic alliance with pioneer eDiscovery infrastructure specialist firm George Jon.

Veritone is the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE where as George Jon is a forensic specialist in eDiscovery and compliance platform, product and services. The alliance will make Veritone aiWARE to bring additional kit standard to the benefit of George Jon’s Kits comprised of its technology platforms. This will enhance the process of discovering the actionable evidence for George Jon to accelerate the critical eDiscovery.

GJ Kits of George Jon will be provided with advanced capabilities by Veritone aiWare including translation, transcription and object identification for audio, video and document-based evidence (ESI). This will help George Jon to speed up the eDiscovery process. It will also make the company able to meet the growing regulatory, data privacy and compliance needs of global clients including corporations, law and advisory firms, and heavily regulated institutions.

An aggregated eDiscovery market size mixed data by Complex Discovery unveiled that eDiscovery software market is likely to be growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) rate of 13% to reach $6.3 billion in next four years.

George Jon’s Global Director of Sales and Business Development Ashley Legel commenting on the alliance said that her company is excited to add a leading eDiscovery application in the forensic, compliance and legal space to its standard product and service portfolio. Integrating Veritone’s AI-powered software into GJ kits is thrilling experience. The alliance will help the company to put AI directly into the hands of its customers through GJ Kits, she added.

George Jon’s expertise in eDiscovery platforms as well as related products and processes are deeper and unmatched, said Jon Gacek, Head of Government, Legal and Compliance at Veritone. The new alliance will allow global clients to quickly and seamlessly tap into Veritone’s operating system for AI and leverage the capability of aiWARE during their eDiscovery processes, Gacek added.