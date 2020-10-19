Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD)

On Friday, shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) marked $1.70 per share versus a previous $1.50 closing price. With having a 13.33% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Forward Industries, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FORD showed a rise of 71.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.90 – $2.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 37.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for FORD owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -50.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FORD is currently recording an average of 912.72K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.63%with 4.29% of gain in the last seven days.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare FORD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Forward Industries, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.37 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -356.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 13.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FORD in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in FORD by 7.50% in the first quarter, owning 728714 shares of FORD stocks, with the value of $1.01 million after the purchase of an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FORD shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 115757 shares of company, all valued at $160902 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $26164, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $6116 after the acquisition of the additional 4400 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S increased their position by 67.38% during the first quarter, now owning 1000 FORD shares, now holding the value of $1390 in FORD with the purchase of the additional 1,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 13.90% of FORD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.