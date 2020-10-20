Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON): What’s Inside the Story?

On Monday, shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) marked $1.18 per share versus a previous $1.03 closing price. With having a 14.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Recon Technology, Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCON showed a fall of -48.70% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.75 – $5.55 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -35.66% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 12th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for RCON owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 137.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -19.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCON is currently recording an average of 332.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 15.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.42%with 14.56% of gain in the last seven days.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare RCON shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Recon Technology, Ltd., while the value 118.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.61 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 35.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 53.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCON in the recent period. That is how Heights Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in RCON by — in the first quarter, owning 267241 shares of RCON stocks, with the value of $249870 after the purchase of an additional 267,241 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, HRT Financial LLC also increased their stake in RCON shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 22261 shares of company, all valued at $20814 after the acquisition of additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $15568, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 460 shares valued at $430 after the acquisition of the additional 460 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 4.30% of RCON shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.