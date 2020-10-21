Digging Through Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) marked $34.48 per share versus a previous $30.96 closing price. With having a 11.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Futu Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FUTU showed a rise of 234.11% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.16 – $40.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 71.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for FUTU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 38.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FUTU is currently recording an average of 1.48M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.33%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.64%with 11.19% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $36.85, indicating growth from the present price of $34.48, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FUTU or pass.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FUTU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 78.01 for Futu Holdings Limited, while the value 27.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.44 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 266.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.16%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 8.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FUTU in the recent period. That is how Marshall Wace LLP now has an increase position in FUTU by 5,667.88% in the first quarter, owning 384602 shares of FUTU stocks, with the value of $11.01 million after the purchase of an additional 377,934 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in FUTU shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 309100 shares of company, all valued at $8.85 million after the acquisition of additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $8.35 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 264,262 shares valued at $7.56 million after the acquisition of the additional 264262 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 144527 FUTU shares, now holding the value of $4.14 million in FUTU with the purchase of the additional 144,527 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 8.20% of FUTU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.