Is O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) marked $5.74 per share versus a previous $4.84 closing price. With having a 18.60% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of O2Micro International Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OIIM showed a rise of 228.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.98 – $5.43 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 181.39% in the period of the last 200 days.

Northland Capital equity researchers changed the status of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares from “Outperform” to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on November 4th, 2015. Other analysts, including Northland Capital, also published their reports on OIIM shares. Northland Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OIIM under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 8th, 2014. Additionally, OIIM shares got another “Outperform” rating from Northland Capital, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 24th, 2014. On the other hand, Brigantine Initiated the “Buy” rating for OIIM shares, as published in the report on April 26th, 2011. GC Research seems to be going bullish on the price of OIIM shares, based on the price prediction for OIIM, indicating that the shares will jump to $7, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from November 6th, 2009. Another “Underperform” rating came from Wedbush Morgan, providing a prediction for $7 price target according to the report published in July 30th, 2009.

The present dividend yield for OIIM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 21.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OIIM is currently recording an average of 243.82K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.73%with 13.66% of gain in the last seven days.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is based in the Cayman Islands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare OIIM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 337.65 for O2Micro International Limited, while the value 31.03 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.02 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -343.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 37.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OIIM in the recent period. That is how Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now has an increase position in OIIM by 3.07% in the first quarter, owning 3.48 million shares of OIIM stocks, with the value of $12.32 million after the purchase of an additional 103,617 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, DNB Asset Management AS also increased their stake in OIIM shares changed 7.85% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.9 million shares of company, all valued at $10.25 million after the acquisition of additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $7.17 million, and White Pine Capital LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.57% in the first quarter, now owning 5,400 shares valued at $3.39 million after the acquisition of the additional 956849 shares during the last quarter. In the end, BofA Securities, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 521260 OIIM shares, now holding the value of $1.85 million in OIIM with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 37.50% of OIIM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.