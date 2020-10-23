Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) marked $0.82 per share versus a previous $0.87 closing price. With having a -5.85% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of IZEA Worldwide, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IZEA showed a rise of 246.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.07 – $3.13 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 11.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Ladenburg Thalmann equity researchers changed the status of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including Craig Hallum, also published their reports on IZEA shares. Craig Hallum repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IZEA under “Hold” rating, in the report published on May 15th, 2020. Additionally, IZEA shares got another “Buy” rating from ROTH Capital.

The present dividend yield for IZEA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -20.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -78.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IZEA is currently recording an average of 5.88M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.68%with -13.72% of loss in the last seven days.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare IZEA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for IZEA Worldwide, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.33 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 57.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IZEA in the recent period. That is how New Frontier Capital LP now has an increase position in IZEA by 26.15% in the first quarter, owning 1.26 million shares of IZEA stocks, with the value of $1.26 million after the purchase of an additional 261,484 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. also increased their stake in IZEA shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 969500 shares of company, all valued at $964653 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $470506, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 85.95% in the first quarter, now owning 79,700 shares valued at $171566 after the acquisition of the additional 172428 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 120.74% during the first quarter, now owning 111683 IZEA shares, now holding the value of $111125 in IZEA with the purchase of the additional 86,782 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.70% of IZEA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.