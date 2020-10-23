Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) marked $42.75 per share versus a previous $46.30 closing price. With having a -7.67% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZI showed a rise of 25.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $30.83 – $64.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.99% in the period of the last 200 days.

Canaccord Genuity equity researchers changed the status of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on ZI shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on September 23rd, 2020. Additionally, ZI shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 17th, 2020. On June 30th, 2020, Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $50. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Initiated the “Equal Weight” rating for ZI shares, as published in the report on June 29th, 2020. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of ZI shares, based on the price prediction for ZI, indicating that the shares will jump to $55, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from June 29th, 2020. Another “Buy” rating came from SunTrust, providing a prediction for $55 price target according to the report published in June 29th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for ZI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 61.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZI is currently recording an average of 2.07M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.00%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.63%with -0.05% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $53.79, indicating growth from the present price of $42.75, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZI or pass.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ZI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., while the value 95.85 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -172.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 79.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZI in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in ZI by — in the first quarter, owning 5.81 million shares of ZI stocks, with the value of $249.98 million after the purchase of an additional 5,814,800 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in ZI shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.29 million shares of company, all valued at $184.23 million after the acquisition of additional 4,285,506 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $154.77 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 3,273,091 shares valued at $140.71 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.27 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BAMCO, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 3.2 million ZI shares, now holding the value of $137.67 million in ZI with the purchase of the additional 3,202,391 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 79.10% of ZI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.