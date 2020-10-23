Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) Joined AEG For Official Esports Tournament Provider of LA Galaxy and LA Kings

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) last week joined hands with AEG to be official esports tournament provider for two major leagues teams.

The company is an online esports tournament and 18+ gaming company while AEG is a leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. Both the companies entered into an agreement which will make GMBL an official esports tournament provider for the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer and LA Kings of the National Hockey League. The collaboration is the GMBL’s first with an NHL and MLS team and also is a new category for the LA Galaxy and LA Kings.

GMBL’s Executive Vice President of Esports, Magnus Leppaniemi iterated the current agreement as the first big move towards the company’s tournament platform which is an integral part of its Three Pillar Strategy implemented to accelerate growths. With the high-praised teams like the LA Galaxy and LA Kings, the company takes pride to be playing role in their success stories.

AEG Global Partnerships brokered the agreement with GMBL to be exclusively hosting branded tournaments on its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform for the LA Galaxy and LA Kings. The company will make use of its platform to provide the teams with new ways to engage their fans and also to demonstrate the traditional sports fans and organizations with crossover appeal of esports.

AEG took pride in collaborating with an industry leader like GMBL that demonstrates commitment to its customers and the larger expansion of esports and entertainment. That commitment of GMBL is similar to those of the AEG, said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. AEG always strive for advanced and innovative technologies to explore ways to add value and give back to its fans. And it appreciates this innovative partnership and expects it to be making the Galaxy and the Kings able to be creating the experiences even more memorable for their fans, Veilleux added.