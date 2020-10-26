Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN)

On Friday, shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX:SYN) marked $0.36 per share versus a previous $0.31 closing price. With having a 16.35% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Synthetic Biologics, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SYN showed a fall of -28.39% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.25 – $0.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -18.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

FBR & Co. equity researchers changed the status of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX: SYN) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on January 6th, 2017. Other analysts, including FBR Capital, also published their reports on SYN shares. FBR Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SYN under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on May 6th, 2016. Additionally, SYN shares got another “Outperform” rating from FBR Capital, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 26th, 2016. On October 13th, 2015, RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $8. On the other hand, Maxim Group Downgrade the “Hold” rating for SYN shares, as published in the report on March 16th, 2015. Maxim Group seems to be going bullish on the price of SYN shares, based on the price prediction for SYN, indicating that the shares will jump from $6 to $3, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 2nd, 2015. Another “Buy” rating came from Maxim Group, providing a prediction for $3 price target according to the report published in March 19th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for SYN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 392.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SYN is currently recording an average of 669.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.63%with 8.94% of gain in the last seven days.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare SYN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Synthetic Biologics, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.88 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 75.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.13%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 7.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SYN in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in SYN by 29.17% in the first quarter, owning 889619 shares of SYN stocks, with the value of $422569 after the purchase of an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc also increased their stake in SYN shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 109300 shares of company, all valued at $51918 after the acquisition of additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $28979, and William Blair Investment Manageme increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.69% in the first quarter, now owning 6,382 shares valued at $28972 after the acquisition of the additional 60994 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 60328 SYN shares, now holding the value of $28656 in SYN with the purchase of the additional 60,328 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 7.40% of SYN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.