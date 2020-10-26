Taking an Updated Look at the Data Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

On Friday, shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) marked $14.15 per share versus a previous $12.92 closing price. With having a 9.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Mattel, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MAT showed a rise of 4.46% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.53 – $14.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 30.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on MAT shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MAT under “Hold” rating, in the report published on October 5th, 2020. Additionally, MAT shares got another “Buy” rating from Jefferies, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 3rd, 2020. On April 17th, 2020, Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $11. On the other hand, Berenberg Initiated the “Hold” rating for MAT shares, as published in the report on April 16th, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of MAT shares, based on the price prediction for MAT, indicating that the shares will jump to $16, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from March 4th, 2020. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $16 price target according to the report published in January 27th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for MAT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Mattel, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 76.52. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -52.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -83.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MAT is currently recording an average of 3.59M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.06%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.08%with 12.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.08, indicating growth from the present price of $14.15, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MAT or pass.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare MAT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Mattel, Inc., while the value 43.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.72 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 59.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MAT in the recent period. That is how EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MAT by 2.40% in the first quarter, owning 46.46 million shares of MAT stocks, with the value of $543.62 million after the purchase of an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in MAT shares changed 1.72% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 28.71 million shares of company, all valued at $335.88 million after the acquisition of additional 484,499 shares during the last quarter.

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $206.95 million, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.58% in the first quarter, now owning 954,343 shares valued at $158.56 million after the acquisition of the additional 13.55 million shares during the last quarter.