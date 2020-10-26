Where Does Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Friday, shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) marked $97.51 per share versus a previous $103.52 closing price. With having a -5.81% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Manhattan Associates, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MANH showed a rise of 22.27% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $35.20 – $106.17 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 18.80% in the period of the last 200 days.

Loop Capital equity researchers changed the status of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including CFRA, also published their reports on MANH shares. CFRA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MANH under “Sell” rating, in the report published on May 5th, 2020. Additionally, MANH shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $97 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 19th, 2020. On August 15th, 2019, Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $100. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for MANH shares, as published in the report on July 24th, 2019. SunTrust seems to be going bullish on the price of MANH shares, based on the price prediction for MANH. Another “Hold” rating came from SunTrust.

The present dividend yield for MANH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Manhattan Associates, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 52.27. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 59.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MANH is currently recording an average of 307.87K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.27%with -4.36% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $114.20, indicating growth from the present price of $97.51, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MANH or pass.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MANH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 73.65 for Manhattan Associates, Inc., while the value 58.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.32 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -16.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MANH in the recent period. That is how Neuberger Berman Investment Advis now has an increase position in MANH by 1.06% in the first quarter, owning 3.79 million shares of MANH stocks, with the value of $362.15 million after the purchase of an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in MANH shares changed 1.92% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.7 million shares of company, all valued at $257.75 million after the acquisition of additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $245.8 million, and AllianceBernstein LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 15.22% in the first quarter, now owning 237,769 shares valued at $171.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.8 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.18% during the first quarter, now owning 1.62 million MANH shares, now holding the value of $154.36 million in MANH with the purchase of the additional 41,056 shares during the period of the last quarter.