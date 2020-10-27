Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On JOYY Inc. (YY)

On Monday, shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) marked $89.08 per share versus a previous $85.13 closing price. With having a 4.64% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of JOYY Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. YY showed a rise of 68.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $41.33 – $99.35 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 26.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on July 10th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on YY shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking YY under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on May 20th, 2020. Additionally, YY shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS. On the other hand, Nomura Upgrade the “Buy” rating for YY shares, as published in the report on May 29th, 2019. The Benchmark Company seems to be going bullish on the price of YY shares, based on the price prediction for YY, indicating that the shares will jump from $106 to $95, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 29th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $95 price target according to the report published in March 6th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for YY owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of JOYY Inc. (YY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while YY is currently recording an average of 808.63K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.82%with 10.92% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $107.98, indicating growth from the present price of $89.08, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in YY or pass.

JOYY Inc. (YY) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare YY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 37.51 for JOYY Inc., while the value 15.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.38 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 70.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.43%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in YY in the recent period. That is how Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC now has an increase position in YY by 37.69% in the first quarter, owning 3.46 million shares of YY stocks, with the value of $279.38 million after the purchase of an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in YY shares changed 16.48% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.06 million shares of company, all valued at $247 million after the acquisition of additional 433,106 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $235.31 million, and Ward Ferry Management Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.21% in the first quarter, now owning 202,500 shares valued at $150.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.86 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 0.62% during the first quarter, now owning 1.83 million YY shares, now holding the value of $147.36 million in YY with the purchase of the additional 100,076 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 76.60% of YY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.