GWPH stock price surged following upbeat quarterly results

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), who manufacture FDA approved drug, Epidiolex announced better than expected quarterly results which helped the company stock price to go up for the two consecutive days. GWPH stock surges 21.2% on Tuesday, followed by a 2.8% increase on Wednesday.

GWPH announced its quarterly results showing that Epidiolex earned $137.1 million in sales with an increase of 51% beating the estimates of $128.1 million. Analysts predicted that the company outlook will keep improving in future.

Epidiolex is an important medicine to treat Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex. The pharmaceutical company future is not entirely depended on Epidiolex. The company is also testing another cannabis-based drug called nabiximols in patients with spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Netflix testing its new feature Netflix direct in France.

Netflix introducing the new feature called Netflix direct, which is only available on a web browser rather than on set-top box, it is currently rolled out to some parts of France and will be available to the whole country by the end of 2020. It is another attempt to try an older style linear tv channel ad previously company ran a test for a “Shuffle Play” option.

Netflix enormous contents some time leave the user in just deciding what to watch so a trick to turn it on like a TV channel may be able to solve this issue. The shuffle play features are bit different from the linear channel because it has some personalization.

The company has chosen France for the test due to the fondness of French people for “lean back” experience of watching traditional TV