Covid-19 test can be done at home now as FDA approves home-use kit

Another step up in Coronavirus detection test, which can be performed completely at home, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally allowed an emergency use of the kit.

In must though be for the individuals aged 14 years or older, the department cleared the single-use test, which offers results for those suspected of getting Covid-19 within just 30 minutes.

The kit is also eligible for use in hospitals, developed by a private California biomedical firm named Lucira Health, but a health care facility must receive its sample from people below 14.

At the moment, the price of the test was not revealed by the FDA. The test reportedly will cost less than $50on the website of the firm.

That will be an important diagnostic step forward in combating the pandemic and in reducing the public cost of disease contact that this modern research offers.

The nasal swab examination consists of swirling the self-collected sample swab of a patient into a container and then placed in a test device. In 30 minutes, the effects are then displayed on the light-up display.

The FDA also noted that patients who test positive should self isolate themselves and contact a health care provider for further care. Many that test negative symptoms related to Covid should also track their healthcare provider, it added.

As the second wave is causing huge problems in US and all over the world this home-use kit will play a major role to curb the covid-19 spread.