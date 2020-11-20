Jody Rones joins Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF) as SVP, Brand Partnerships

Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) announced the appointment of Jody Rones to the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships. He will be leading the global sales team and will focus on developing innovative campaigns that drive results for advertising partners. Jody Rones will report directly to Leaf Group’s COO, Brian Pike.

CEO of Leaf GroupSean Moriarty said that Jody’s impressive career and proven track record of developing high-profile, multi-brand advertising campaigns makes him very well-suited for the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships, for our company. He furthermore said that Jody will develop thoughtful, innovative advertising campaigns that drive our digital businesses forward.

Before joining the Leaf Group, Jody Rones used to work at Thrillist, part of Group Nine Mediawhere he spent more than 10 years and eventually serving as Chief Revenue Officer. He was responsible for global revenue-related activities for the digital media brand, including cross-channel media, content development and experiential activations.He has a recognized track record of working with editorial and marketing leaders to develop innovative results-driven advertising campaigns.Rones also worked at Weather.com, Zenith and Initiative Media before joining Thrillist. He has a recognized track record of working with editorial and marketing leaders to develop innovative results-driven advertising campaigns.

On his appointment as SVP, Jody Rones said that he is excited to join Leaf Group and looking forward to work with such a talented team. he said that he loves to create unique and effective marketing partnerships and Leaf Group’s diverse set of offerings create the perfect platform to build imaginative, multi-brand campaigns that engage audiences and highlight the depth and expertise of the Company’s collection of brands.



