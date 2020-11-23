Mobileye will get LiDAR from Luminar for its autonomous vehicles

The Intel subsidiary Mobileye signed a supplier deal with Luminar on Friday to get LiDAR for its fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Luminar and Mobileye already have a development agreement for nearly two years now and the new contract is a very importantdevelopment for both companies.

Majority of automakers prefer to use Mobileye’s camera-based sensors in their vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems. It is estimated that approximately 54 million vehicles are equipped with Mobileye technology.

The company was bought by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion has expended recently, moving from its advanced driver assistance technology and toward the development of a self-driving vehicle system.

The company made significant progress after it was acquired by the Intel and two years ago, Mobileye announced plans to launch a kit that includes visual perception, sensor fusion, its REM mapping system and software algorithms. Now the company has moved its focus to become a robotaxi operator, not just a supplier.

The agreement seems to be a minor but it still has important value as Luminar LiDAR technology will be used in Mobileye’s first-generation fleet of driverless vehicles which are currently being tested in Dubai, Tel Aviv, Paris, China and Daegu City, South Korea.

Mobileye is looking to expand its horizon and looking to offer its self-driving stack to other companies. The Company’s CEO set a target of 2022 for its first commercial robotaxi service.

The Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell said that basically, we have a production deal to equip Mobileye’s vehicles with our technology towards the 2022 launch and also provide camera solutions for safety purpose.

Russell further said that the Mobileye has adopted a different route as they have millions of products deployed on series production vehicles and Mobileye know what it takes to put something into series production.

The other vehicle manufacturing companies are also signing agreements with Luminar. Recently, Volvo announced that its upcoming vehicles in 2022 will be using Luminar LiDAR technology.

The LiDAR will be available in a hardware package that consumers can add as an option to a Volvo’s 2nd generation vehicles starting with the XC90.

Daimler’s trucks division also signed an agreement with Luminar to produce autonomous trucks, which will be using LiDAR technology and would be able to navigate on freeways without a human driver behind the wheel.

