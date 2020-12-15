Tesla (TSLA), TCF Stocks Rose, Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), 3M (MMM), Huntington Banc (HBAN) Fell On Monday

On Monday, Tesla Inc (TSLA) was up 4.89 percent to $639.83, but its stock is not just going to make it into the S&P 500 before Christmas. The Dow Jones Indices announced last week that the Californian manufacturer of electric cars would also be included in the S&P 100 ranking, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), down -8.23 percent to $19.17. On 21 December, the automaker will replace Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) (-0.59 percent to $40.34) at S&P 500. The shares of Tesla on Monday reached the market capitalization of $600 billion on the Nasdaq.

Apple Inc (AAPL) fell -0.51 percent to $121.78. The California-based giant is investigating a possible infringement of supplier guidelines by its Taiwanese subcontractor Wistron after the sacking of one of its iPhone factories near Bangalore, India, reports Reuters. Apple and Wistron have said they have been in close touch with local authorities and have promised to cooperate entirely with them.

The internet giant Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) dropped -1.27 percent to $1752.26. On Monday, in many countries, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Adsense, Google Pay and other Google services simultaneously experienced a breakdown. According to Google, the outage was reported at 12:00 GMT, adding that its services for certain users had been restored. YouTube also noted that the outage is being worked on.

3M Company (MMM) took a dip by -0.54% to $173.08. The specialty industrial machinery firm released their monthly details for November. The Minnesota industrial giant reported an 8 percent year-over-year rise in overall revenue to $2.9 billion for the month, including 7 percent growth in organic local currency.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) was down -3.25 percent to $12.51 while TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) was up 6.24 percent to $36.95 at close of the session on Monday. The Detroit Free Press, citing a press conference, noted that the deal to acquire TCF by Huntington Bancshares is supposed to be done in the second quarter. Cost savings of $490 million are planned. Stephen Steinour, Huntington’s boss, will remain CEO of the new group and CEO of the holding firm. TCF President Gary Torgow will take over as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

