NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Reportedly Discontinues RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) operates as a visual computing company in the steadily expanding global gaming industry. It is primarily involved in four markets – Gaming, Enterprise, High-Performance Computing & Cloud, and Automotive – and deals with graphics processing units (GPU), PC gaming, Tegra processors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Even though most of the RTX 3000 Series Graphics Cards are out of stock due to the demand, NVIDIA has reportedly ceased production of the last-generation GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super graphics cards.

Overclockers.ru reports that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has stopped producing both cards, and all remaining stock has already been sold to add-in board partners. According to the same report, NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 series is expected to be discontinued soon.

RTX 2060 video cards are hard to find on Amazon, Flipkart, and IT Depot. According to a report by PC Gamer, there are no RTX 2060, and 2060 Super cards left for sale at Newegg, a North American site for PC components.

It is also reported that retailers are selling whichever stock is left of the last generation of cards at incredibly high prices, some as high as $1000.

The report comes when PC enthusiasts are unable to get their hands on the brand new RTX 3000 cards. A budget alternative is the recently launched NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti. However, the GPU is out of stock virtually everywhere due to the large supply problem it faces, alongside the more powerful RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 GPUs.

AMD does not seem to have a genuine solution to this supply crunch. Similar supply issues are faced by Team Red’s new Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. They won’t have much choice due to the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super cards going out of stock.

The shortage of GDDR6 memory is due to supply chain constraints, and it’s expected to continue well into 2021.



