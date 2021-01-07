ATIF Holdings (ATIF) Achieves NASDAQ Compliance Once Again

The Nasdaq Stock Market announced that ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF) had been placed in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the timely filing of periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, the Company sent its Annual Report on Form 20-F to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 31, 2020. Therefore, the Company received a notification from Nasdaq on January 5, 2021, that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing 5250(c) (1) and that it had been fully credited with its outstanding debt.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) ended market trading 10.71% higher in volume on Wednesday, putting the Company at $0.95 per share. It is presently 2.15% up in the stock market year to date. As of this writing, ATIF Holdings Limited’s market cap is $48.62 million. Over the past month (13340225 shares per day) the average daily volume of ATIF has trailed that of its average daily volume for the past year by 586.8, which indicates that market participants have become more active lately in this stock.

As indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages, ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has been in a rally mode. However, over the past 30 days, ATIF shares have dropped -77.67%. The stock has fallen -51.02 over the past 12 months, falling behind the market by 223.94%. ATIF has also fallen behind its competitors by 10.28%.

Below are some key indicators

To gain further knowledge into this determination, naturally, we need to look deeper into the Company’s price trends as indicated by the aforementioned chart. Naturally, a cursory glance reveals little to no information, but that is precisely why we need to probe further into the momentum-highlighted plans.

Often, technical analysts and investors look to the correlation between price changes and the underlying strength or weakness within a period for clues that provide deeper insights through momentum factors into the underlying factors. We use two oscillating indicators that we consider very good: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. There is a scoring range between 0 and 100 for each case, and in point, the levels to watch are “70” and “30” as the former indicate an “overbought” state while the latter indicates an “oversold” condition.

Here’s how ATIF shares look from this perspective. ATIF has an RSI of 56.63, which indicates that it is neither particularly expensive nor inexpensive, but is not likely to react negatively in price if this measure is used. We also observe an oversold market outlook through a 20-day Stochastic %k measure of 15.91.

However, it is essential to take both business trends and investment trends into consideration when determining estimates.