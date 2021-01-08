Velodyne (VLDR) Could Be The Ultimate Beneficiary Of Robot Cars Trend

Robot cars will have a huge impact on the U.S. aviation industry and also on commercial aircraft and helicopter manufacturing. This is particularly true after the crisis of COVID-19, which dealt a significant blow to the airline industry. The benefit of aircraft speed, which can generate fantastic business prospects for manufacturers of robot cars and associated TaaS services, is always negated by the specifics of modern civil aviation. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), which produces laser radars (lidars) for robot cars and recently went public, will be the ‘universal’ winner of this trend.

Some physicists are seeking to anticipate developments associated with robot vehicles. In particular, a study was conducted by Professor Stephen Rice and Associate Professor Scott Winter of Embry-Riddle University that showed that robot cars would modify Americans’ habits. They interviewed a group of individuals and gave them a trip of varying lengths. Three types of travel were available to choose from: a normal vehicle, an airplane, or a robot car.

The survey found that while customers are not prepared to completely trust robots, they are prepared to drive a car themselves in two-thirds of situations. This is only if the journey lasts longer than five hours, however.

Three-quarters of respondents preferred a robot car if the ride went longer and, in addition, a car was expected at the final destination. Around the same time, even a 10-hour ride in a robot car was superior to an airplane. The plane turned out to be the outsider.

The explanation for this is simple: the passenger inevitably spends as much time traveling in a car due to airport transfers, waits for clearance, wasting time renting a car at the destination, and other problems. Although if you have to drive your own standard vehicle, then the robot provides a lot more comfort than an aircraft. First of all, customers noticed the prospect of sleeping in a cozy chair and taking some baggage with them.

Interestingly, even on a 45-hour train, a robot car would be favored by one in six respondents. Around the same time, for airlines who have already taken radical steps to increase the quality of air travel, the loss of even one passenger in ten is a significant concern. Around the same time, in the coming years, a new wave of air taxis will be taken into the air, reducing the need for helicopters. The number of transfers will also be limited, as it is almost likely that air travelers will use robot vehicles to arrive in the city from which airplanes leave on a direct route.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) rose to $25.82, up 13.79 percent.

