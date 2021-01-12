A Single Dose Vaccine From Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Gaining Traction Among Wall Street Analysts

As vaccines are promoted for vulnerable ages and groups, health care systems around the world are contending with a growing number of coronavirus cases as a fight is waged against this virus.

Since vaccine supplies are limited in major Western economies, the three vaccines currently approved for use require two doses. Hence, governments consider strategies like longer intervals between doses to maximize vaccine distribution.

By the end of January, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report preliminary results from end-stage clinical trials for its candidate vaccine requiring one oral dose. If the vaccine proves effective and safe, Johnson & Johnson aims to deliver more than one billion doses by the end of the year.

According to Shore Capital’s Adam Barker, a health care analyst, “J&J’s vaccine is more like the vaccine from AstraZeneca, but it only requires one dose.”

Morgan Stanley believes that the vaccine has a positive safety profile based on two trials, “as well as the efficacy and safety profile previously proven in the Ebola vaccine” and in the recent research in the use of the vaccine for HIV, RSV, and Zika.

At normal cooler temperatures, the vaccine is expected to remain stable for at least three months with the J & J technology, no new infrastructure needed for vaccine transportation.

The U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) completed the enrolment of over 45,000 participants to the phase three clinical trial of its candidate vaccine on December 17, and preliminary data are scheduled to become available by the end of this month.

The company expects to file an emergency application for use with the FDA by February if data prove it is safe and effective, while related applications will be submitted to the rest of the world.

Additionally, the company has committed to sell the vaccine for emergency pandemic use on a non-profit basis.

On August 2020, J&J agreed with the U.S. requiring 100 million doses of the vaccine to be delivered in response to an emergency FDA approval or license, with another 200 million doses possible later if necessary.

While in the same month, the U.K. agreed to buy up to 30 million doses of the J&J vaccine. The E.U. also agreed with J&J, which authorized the purchase of up to 400 million doses.

According to Morgan Stanley, if Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)vaccine can deliver 80% efficacy via a single dose, given the favourable conditions of handling the vaccine and production scale, we would consider the outcome exciting.