Dollar Gains Ground With Anticipation Of Stimulus Plan And Vaccination

The dollar rose again on the foreign exchange market, with the dollar index rising 0.14 percent against a basket of currencies to 91.11 points. The euro gives up 0.15 percent to $1.2042 versus the greenback. With the 10-year T-Bond, the yield came to be rising 2 basis points to 1.10 percent.

Markets are still tracking progress in the United States. The Biden administration’s Congress has introduced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. On Monday, the president met a delegation of Republican senators at the White House who suggested a shortened $600 billion “package.”

They disagreed, but the meeting was seen as positive, and the Senate decided Tuesday to begin hearings with a clear majority of 51 votes to support the Biden bill. In the absence of such a method, a two-thirds majority would be required, which would complicate matters, because the Democrats in the Senate had just 51 seats. Note that the upper house is split by 50/50 votes, but thanks to the support of Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will get a clear majority.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday, as part of its strategy to increase access to the vaccine, that the vaccine program will be carried out for priority populations in U.S. pharmacies beginning February 11. Therefore, in comparison to 10.5 million doses that would be addressed monthly to the pending states during the next 3 weeks, 1 million extra doses will go to 6,500 pharmacies, which should not allow Walgreens Boots Alliance (-0.8 percent) Walmart hypermarkets (up 1 percent) those of the CVS Health drug stores (-0.5 percent). (Can the European Union keep up?

Finally, on Tuesday, the science journal ‘The Lancet’ concluded that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was 91.6 percent effective. The German Ministry of Health is searching for a German partner, according to The Guardian, to manufacture the Russian vaccine for the German market.