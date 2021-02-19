Why Is TheBrightcove Inc. (BCOV) Stock Going Up?

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) share price soared 21.78% to $ 24.77 on February 18 due to a solid Q4 2020 report. In value, the company had a market cap of $ 985.6 million.

The company’s revenue grew 13 % to $53.7 million last quarter. Last year, the company lost $6.9 million, compared to a profit of $1.6 million. The company’s net income was $2 million, or $0.05 per share, while losses were $7.7 million and $0.17 a year ago.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) completed its 2020 financial results with a $ 5.8 million loss, or $ 0.15 per share, while its revenues increased by 7 % to $ 197.4 million.

Demand for video conferencing in 2020 has sharply increased as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in an average income of $ 97.2 thousand per client from premium subscriptions, significantly more than the $ 83.4 thousand in Q4 2019. There were 3330 Brightcove clients, 2279 of whom were premium subscribers. US National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has selected Brightcove’s video encoding technology as the best in the business.

Video marketing companies like Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) handle such things as creating, distributing, and distributing interactive video archives, voice-over IP, video decoding, and video distribution. Investors are increasingly choosing Brightcove as an investment destination for video content because of video services’ global growth.

Taking a look at the track record, we’ll examine various positive or negative developments regarding Brightcove Inc. (BCOV). The firm’s shares rose 25.42 percent in the past five business days and 37.38 percent over the past thirty business days. The stock rose 90.83 percent in the past quarter. In the six months immediately preceding its closing, the stock’s production increased by 125.80%, while the general annual output soared by 169.24 percent. Now, the company’s performance has improved by 34.62% since the beginning of the calendar year.