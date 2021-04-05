Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Has Started Clinical Trials of Its COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Against South African strain

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is conducting clinical trials with another COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. This version of the vaccine should be effective against the South African strain.

Moderna has developed an experimental COVID-19 vaccine that will be tested at the US National Institutes of Health. Moderna vaccines are designed to protect against the coronavirus strain discovered in South Africa in the past. Scientists are particularly concerned about the new mutation because it may spread faster than earlier strains. Additionally, it is uncertain whether existing vaccines will protect against the disease in new forms.

A Phase I trial at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug on 210 healthy adult volunteers. These people include 60 participants from a trial of the original Moderna coronavirus vaccine along with 150 non-vaccinated participants.

The data so far show that the COVID-19 vaccine, commonly known as Moderna Inc. (MRNA), is effective against different viruses of this type. The Moderna Inc. decided that even though there were previously known mutations, testing new vaccines would allow researchers to clarify these differences.

As part of the FDA decision to expedite the adoption of vaccines that protect against new varieties of coronavirus, the FDA may launch the new Moderna vaccine quickly if clinical trials are successful.

